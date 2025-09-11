Turbulent Times: Nepal's Political Strife and Regional Echoes
Nepal, embroiled in political turmoil, sees parallels with past upheavals in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Amidst corruption protests led by Gen Z, Nepal's government faces accusations of external interference. Observers worry about echoes of regional coups, emphasizing the potential influence of powerful neighbors and the political interests they may hold.
As Nepal grapples with ongoing political unrest, observers have drawn parallels with past upheavals in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, sparking concerns about a potential "larger conspiracy." The latest protests led by Gen Z against institutional corruption culminated in significant political changes, with Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and his cabinet resigning.
Amid these tensions, Kathmandu-based journalist Namrata Sharma suggests that external actors may have exploited the situation, escalating violence beyond the initial scope of the protests. Despite similarities with regional coups, the presence of major political parties in Nepal differentiates its situation from those in neighboring countries.
Experts highlight Nepal's strategic geopolitical location, suggesting it could be a target for external influence. While regional observers hope for stability, the continuing unrest reflects deeper socio-political challenges that draw attention from powerful neighbors like China and India.
