Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk Assassinated During Utah Event

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk was assassinated during a university event in Utah. The murder sparked outrage across the political spectrum and highlighted rising political violence in the U.S. A manhunt for the sniper is underway. Kirk was a key figure in conservative politics, known for his provocative debates on contentious issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 18:30 IST
Tragic Loss: Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk Assassinated During Utah Event

A manhunt is underway following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk during a university event in Utah. Kirk, known for his provocative discussions on polarizing topics, was shot while engaging with attendees.

The event, held at Utah Valley University and attended by 3,000 people, descended into chaos as Kirk's assassination was captured in widely circulated videos. The political activist had significant influence among young conservatives and was closely aligned with former President Donald Trump.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox condemned the killing as an attack on constitutional rights, while bipartisan outrage over political violence was palpable. Authorities are still searching for the assailant, who remains at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Eyes Trade Deal with India Pending Oil Policy Shift

U.S. Eyes Trade Deal with India Pending Oil Policy Shift

 United States
2
Maharashtra's Cybercrime Crackdown: Contract Hackers and AI at the Forefront

Maharashtra's Cybercrime Crackdown: Contract Hackers and AI at the Forefront

 India
3
Ayush Shetty's Stunning Victory at Hong Kong Open: A Rising Star Shines

Ayush Shetty's Stunning Victory at Hong Kong Open: A Rising Star Shines

 Global
4
Ammunition with Ideological Engravings Found in Activist's Shooting Case

Ammunition with Ideological Engravings Found in Activist's Shooting Case

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025