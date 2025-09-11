Left Menu

Pakistani PM Calls for Muslim Unity Against Israeli Aggression During Qatar Visit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged Muslim countries to unite against Israel's aggression during a visit to Qatar. He met with Emir Sheikh Tamim, condemned Israel's attacks on Doha, and reaffirmed Pakistan's solidarity with Qatar. Both nations agreed to collaborate for regional peace.

Islamabad | Updated: 11-09-2025 18:41 IST
Pakistani PM Calls for Muslim Unity Against Israeli Aggression During Qatar Visit
Shehbaz Sharif
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during a visit to Doha, has strongly urged Muslim nations to unite against what he termed as Israel's 'brazen aggression' in the Middle East. His visit comes in the wake of recent Israeli airstrikes targeting residential areas in the Qatari capital.

During his trip, Sharif held a 'very warm and cordial meeting' with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Official statements from the Pakistani government emphasized Islamabad's strong condemnation of the Israeli actions, labeling them as blatant violations of Qatar's sovereignty. Sharif highlighted the long-standing fraternal ties between the two nations and assured Qatar of Pakistan's unwavering support during this turbulent period.

Both leaders expressed their commitment to maintaining regional peace and supporting the rights of Palestinians. Sharif also backed Qatar's decision to host an emergency summit to address Middle East tensions, underlining Pakistan's readiness to co-sponsor the event aimed at fostering unity among Arab-Islamic states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

