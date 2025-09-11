Left Menu

Milei's Veto Sparks Controversy Over Public Spending in Argentina

President Javier Milei of Argentina has vetoed laws increasing budget for pediatric hospitals and public universities, citing concerns over excessive public spending. Despite achieving a fiscal surplus, these austerity measures have faced opposition and sparked protests. Recent corruption allegations and election defeats pose challenges ahead of midterm elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 18:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move, Argentina's President Javier Milei has vetoed legislative proposals that would have allocated additional funding for pediatric hospitals and public universities. His actions, unveiled in the official gazette on Thursday, are an attempt to maintain strict control over national spending.

Milei argues that the suggested measures, though well-intentioned, would lead to unsustainable increases in public expenditure. Since taking office in December 2023, Milei, a staunch libertarian, has been on a mission to stabilize Argentina's economy, which includes combating an annual inflation rate of over 200% by curbing public spending.

However, his austerity measures, despite yielding the first fiscal surplus since 2010, have been met with resistance from Argentina's Congress, igniting protests and dissatisfaction among voters. As his government grapples with corruption allegations and a significant electoral defeat in Buenos Aires, Milei's leadership faces a critical test with the upcoming national midterm elections.

