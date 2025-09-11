Left Menu

Manhunt for Assassin: The Charlie Kirk Shooting Case

Utah authorities are intensifying their search for the gunman who fatally shot conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The shooter, likened to a college student, vanished after the attack with minimal clues left behind. The FBI retrieved a high-powered rifle and continues to examine security footage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Orem | Updated: 11-09-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 19:40 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

A massive manhunt is underway in Utah as authorities seek the gunman responsible for the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The shooter escaped from the scene on Wednesday, leaving behind a high-powered, bolt-action rifle, according to FBI officials.

The suspect, described as resembling a college student, managed to integrate into the crowd at Utah Valley University, where the incident occurred. Kirk was delivering a speech on campus when he was assassinated from an elevated position, adding to the growing instances of politically motivated violence in the United States.

Investigators are scrambling to gather details, but with limited evidence on hand, they remain cautious. Federal, state, and local agencies are collaborating intensively, with attention currently focused on analyzing grainy security footage showing a shadowy figure clad in dark attire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

