Scandal Unfolds: British Ambassador Sacked Over Epstein Emails

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has sacked his Ambassador to the United States, Lord Peter Mandelson, following the reveal of scandalous emails tying him to Jeffrey Epstein.

Foreign Office Minister Stephen Doughty announced in the House of Commons that the dismissal came after emails exposed the depth of Mandelson's controversial ties with Epstein, a convicted sex offender who died six years ago.

Mandelson, once a key player under Tony Blair and appointee under Trump, faced backlash from both government and opposition MPs, questioning the initial decision of his appointment.

