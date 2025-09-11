Thackeray Cousins' Alliance: A Strategic Move or Political Gamble?

Maharashtra minister Yogesh Kadam has criticized the potential alliance between MNS president Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, suggesting the move is aimed at garnering the support of Marathi-speaking voters in Mumbai.

This assertion follows Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Bala Nandgaonkar's statement about ongoing discussions between the Thackeray cousins, although specifics were not disclosed. Kadam, affiliated with Eknath Shinde's Sena faction, dismissed the potential alliance as an ineffective strategy due to the electorate's awareness of past discord between the leaders.

He further criticized Uddhav Thackeray's record as chief minister, citing a lack of support for Marathi-speaking people during his tenure. As civic elections approach in various cities, including Mumbai, Kadam remains skeptical about the alliance's influence on election outcomes.

