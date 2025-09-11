Left Menu

Escalation of Political Tensions: Machar Charged with Severe Crimes

Riek Machar, South Sudan's First Vice President, faces charges of murder, treason, and crimes against humanity. His indictment is linked to March attacks by an ethnic militia. The situation risks rekindling civil war tensions, despite Machar's house arrest and international calls for his release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 21:24 IST
Riek Machar, the First Vice President of South Sudan, is in legal turmoil, facing charges of murder, treason, and crimes against humanity. These serious allegations stem from his alleged role in ethnic militia attacks against federal forces in March, as announced by the justice minister.

This development further strains the fragile relationship between Machar and President Salva Kiir, a dynamic fraught with tension since the end of the devastating civil war which claimed 400,000 lives. Machar has been under house arrest since March due to his alleged involvement with the White Army militia in Nasir.

Despite calls from international powers for his release, fearing it might trigger another civil war, the justice minister emphasized the sub judice nature of the proceedings. The indictment also implicates 20 others, including a former petroleum minister. Observers hope for a fair judicial process, amid fears of a biased trial.

