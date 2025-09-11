Diplomatic Efforts in Ukraine: Zelenskiy Meets U.S. Envoy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy plans to meet U.S. special envoy Keith Kellogg in Kyiv. Kellogg's visit comes amid stalled diplomatic efforts to end the four-year war involving Russia. Despite recent meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump, the conflict resolution remains at an impasse.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 21:38 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced plans to meet U.S. special envoy Keith Kellogg in Kyiv on Thursday evening, according to local media outlets.
Kellogg has arrived in the Ukrainian capital, marking a significant visit as diplomatic efforts to end the ongoing conflict with Russia have stalled.
While recent dialogues took place between U.S. President Donald Trump and leaders from Ukraine and Russia, the search for a resolution to the four-year war continues to face challenges.
