Protest Erupts Over Maharashtra's Special Public Security Bill

Members of Shiv Sena (UBT) staged a protest in front of the Vasai-Virar civic headquarters on Thursday during an event attended by Maharashtra minister Pratap Sarnaik.

The demonstration was driven by discontent with the recent decisions of the Devendra Fadnavis government, notably the introduction of the Special Public Security Bill.

Local police detailed that the protesters were temporarily detained but were subsequently released without charges.

