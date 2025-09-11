Left Menu

Protest Erupts Over Maharashtra's Special Public Security Bill

Shiv Sena (UBT) members demonstrated outside the Vasai-Virar civic headquarters during a gathering held by Maharashtra minister Pratap Sarnaik. They voiced opposition against the Devendra Fadnavis government, particularly its Special Public Security Bill. Protesters were detained but later released, as reported by the local police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 11-09-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 21:43 IST
Protest Erupts Over Maharashtra's Special Public Security Bill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Members of Shiv Sena (UBT) staged a protest in front of the Vasai-Virar civic headquarters on Thursday during an event attended by Maharashtra minister Pratap Sarnaik.

The demonstration was driven by discontent with the recent decisions of the Devendra Fadnavis government, notably the introduction of the Special Public Security Bill.

Local police detailed that the protesters were temporarily detained but were subsequently released without charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Interstate ATM Heist Gang Busted by Police

Interstate ATM Heist Gang Busted by Police

 India
2
The Spin Puzzle: Hesson's High Praise for Nawaz

The Spin Puzzle: Hesson's High Praise for Nawaz

 United Arab Emirates
3
Transforming Border Villages: Pride and Progress in Ladakh

Transforming Border Villages: Pride and Progress in Ladakh

 India
4
Building Bridges: Trump's Aide Highlights US-India Relations Amid Tariff Talks

Building Bridges: Trump's Aide Highlights US-India Relations Amid Tariff Tal...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025