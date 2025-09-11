Prime Minister Modi's Historic Visit to Manipur Amid Ethnic Tensions

Amid persistent ethnic violence in Manipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a visit to the state scheduled for September 13, where he will inaugurate projects worth Rs 8,500 crore, officials state. This comes after over 260 deaths and thousands displaced since the violence erupted in May 2023.

The Prime Minister plans to lay the foundation for development projects worth Rs 7,300 crore at Churachandpur's Peace Ground, predominantly Kuki territory. Additionally, infrastructure initiatives valued at Rs 1,200 crore will be inaugurated in Imphal, a Meitei-dominated city.

Speculation about the visit coincided with preparations, including security enhancements across key locations such as Kangla Fort and Peace Ground, to accommodate Modi's historic engagement with the conflicted northeastern state.