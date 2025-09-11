Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi's Historic Visit to Manipur Amid Ethnic Tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Manipur on September 13 to unveil projects worth Rs 8,500 crore amid ongoing ethnic violence. Opposition parties have criticized him for not visiting sooner. Security is heightened for his visit to areas with Kuki and Meitei clashes, which have caused numerous casualties.

Updated: 11-09-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 22:24 IST
Prime Minister Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Amid persistent ethnic violence in Manipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a visit to the state scheduled for September 13, where he will inaugurate projects worth Rs 8,500 crore, officials state. This comes after over 260 deaths and thousands displaced since the violence erupted in May 2023.

The Prime Minister plans to lay the foundation for development projects worth Rs 7,300 crore at Churachandpur's Peace Ground, predominantly Kuki territory. Additionally, infrastructure initiatives valued at Rs 1,200 crore will be inaugurated in Imphal, a Meitei-dominated city.

Speculation about the visit coincided with preparations, including security enhancements across key locations such as Kangla Fort and Peace Ground, to accommodate Modi's historic engagement with the conflicted northeastern state.

