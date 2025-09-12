BJP's 'Seva Pakhwada' Celebrates Service and Development
The BJP is set to launch 'Seva Pakhwada' in Rajasthan on September 17 to coincide with PM Modi's birthday and work towards 'Developed India 2047'. The campaign includes events like cleanliness drives and health camps, aiming to showcase Modi's commitment to uplifting the underprivileged.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up to commemorate 'Seva Pakhwada' in Rajasthan, kicking off on September 17, as an alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. This initiative is a stride toward achieving the 'Developed India 2047' vision.
During a state-level workshop, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma highlighted Prime Minister Modi's transformative journey from a party worker to a national leader, emphasizing his dedication to integrity, hard work, and national service. Modi's efforts, including housing, electricity, and healthcare for the underprivileged, were specifically recognized.
BJP's Rajasthan in-charge, Dr. Radhamohan Das Agarwal, announced various events, including cleanliness campaigns and health camps, throughout the 'Seva Pakhwada'. The move seeks to highlight the Prime Minister's continued commitment to uplifting disenfranchised communities while addressing political challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
