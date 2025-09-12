Left Menu

BJP's 'Seva Pakhwada' Celebrates Service and Development

The BJP is set to launch 'Seva Pakhwada' in Rajasthan on September 17 to coincide with PM Modi's birthday and work towards 'Developed India 2047'. The campaign includes events like cleanliness drives and health camps, aiming to showcase Modi's commitment to uplifting the underprivileged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaip6ur | Updated: 12-09-2025 00:26 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 00:26 IST
BJP's 'Seva Pakhwada' Celebrates Service and Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up to commemorate 'Seva Pakhwada' in Rajasthan, kicking off on September 17, as an alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. This initiative is a stride toward achieving the 'Developed India 2047' vision.

During a state-level workshop, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma highlighted Prime Minister Modi's transformative journey from a party worker to a national leader, emphasizing his dedication to integrity, hard work, and national service. Modi's efforts, including housing, electricity, and healthcare for the underprivileged, were specifically recognized.

BJP's Rajasthan in-charge, Dr. Radhamohan Das Agarwal, announced various events, including cleanliness campaigns and health camps, throughout the 'Seva Pakhwada'. The move seeks to highlight the Prime Minister's continued commitment to uplifting disenfranchised communities while addressing political challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Showdown at the Federal Reserve: Trump's Clash with Governor Lisa Cook

Showdown at the Federal Reserve: Trump's Clash with Governor Lisa Cook

 Global
2
OIG Expands Oversight on Transferred Foreign Aid Programs Post-USAID Shake-up

OIG Expands Oversight on Transferred Foreign Aid Programs Post-USAID Shake-u...

 Global
3
Wall Street Hits Record Highs Amid Rate Cut Anticipation

Wall Street Hits Record Highs Amid Rate Cut Anticipation

 Global
4
Confusion and Conspiracies: The Aftermath of Charlie Kirk's Fatal Shooting

Confusion and Conspiracies: The Aftermath of Charlie Kirk's Fatal Shooting

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI can transform urban transport into sustainable MaaS systems

Quantum AI boosts cybersecurity with superior accuracy and efficiency

AI threatens authenticity yet boosts creativity in traditional arts

Cyberbullying crisis deepens as schools struggle with weak prevention systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025