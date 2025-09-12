Left Menu

U.S. Considers Visa Revocations for Foreigners Praising Activist's Assassination

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau announced potential visa actions against foreigners praising Charlie Kirk's assassination. Landau emphasized that those promoting violence are unwelcome in the U.S. The State Department reiterated visa policies aligning with national security, as the investigation into social media comments continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-09-2025 00:29 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 00:29 IST
U.S. Considers Visa Revocations for Foreigners Praising Activist's Assassination
  • Country:
  • United States

In response to the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau has warned of possible actions against foreigners glorifying such violence. Landau conveyed through social media that the promotion of violence and hatred by foreigners would not be tolerated and may lead to visa actions.

The comment section of Landau's post was filled with users pointing out offending accounts, although it remains unclear if these belonged to U.S. visa holders. Landau assured further monitoring of these comments by consular officials after his post received substantial engagement.

A State Department spokesperson refrained from commenting on specific visa revocations but reaffirmed the administration's stance that individuals whose views contradict national security interests would not be granted U.S. visas.

TRENDING

1
Showdown at the Federal Reserve: Trump's Clash with Governor Lisa Cook

Showdown at the Federal Reserve: Trump's Clash with Governor Lisa Cook

 Global
2
OIG Expands Oversight on Transferred Foreign Aid Programs Post-USAID Shake-up

OIG Expands Oversight on Transferred Foreign Aid Programs Post-USAID Shake-u...

 Global
3
Wall Street Hits Record Highs Amid Rate Cut Anticipation

Wall Street Hits Record Highs Amid Rate Cut Anticipation

 Global
4
Confusion and Conspiracies: The Aftermath of Charlie Kirk's Fatal Shooting

Confusion and Conspiracies: The Aftermath of Charlie Kirk's Fatal Shooting

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI can transform urban transport into sustainable MaaS systems

Quantum AI boosts cybersecurity with superior accuracy and efficiency

AI threatens authenticity yet boosts creativity in traditional arts

Cyberbullying crisis deepens as schools struggle with weak prevention systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025