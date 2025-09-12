U.S. Considers Visa Revocations for Foreigners Praising Activist's Assassination

In response to the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau has warned of possible actions against foreigners glorifying such violence. Landau conveyed through social media that the promotion of violence and hatred by foreigners would not be tolerated and may lead to visa actions.

The comment section of Landau's post was filled with users pointing out offending accounts, although it remains unclear if these belonged to U.S. visa holders. Landau assured further monitoring of these comments by consular officials after his post received substantial engagement.

A State Department spokesperson refrained from commenting on specific visa revocations but reaffirmed the administration's stance that individuals whose views contradict national security interests would not be granted U.S. visas.