Visa Standoff Stirs Tensions: South Korean Workers Deportation Sparks Trade Concerns
South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun urged U.S. Congress to back a new visa for Korean workers after hundreds were arrested in a raid, destabilizing U.S.-Korea relations. This incident threatens investment ties and highlights visa issues affecting the startup of a Hyundai plant in Georgia.
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun called on the U.S. Congress to support a new visa initiative for South Korean businesses. This follows the arrest of hundreds of Korean professionals during an immigration raid, with detained workers now being returned to South Korea.
A group of over 300 South Korean workers, detained during last week's raid at a Hyundai battery factory in Georgia, have been released and flown back to South Korea after a week in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.
The incident has unsettled diplomatic relations between Washington and Seoul, coinciding with efforts to finalize a trade deal. It poses a risk to South Korean investment in the U.S., a move that President Trump has been keen to secure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- visa
- South Korean
- investment
- Hyundai
- immigration
- trade deal
- detention
- Seoul
- Washington
- US Congress
ALSO READ
Nationwide Ruling Halts Trump's Preschool Immigration Policy
Judge Blocks Immigration Restrictions on Head Start Enrollment
Immigration Raid at Georgia Battery Factory Sparks Diplomatic Tensions
Controversy Over Detention of AAP MLA Malik Raises Questions in J&K Assembly
Hyundai Battery Plant Faces Delays After Major Immigration Raid