Left Menu

Visa Standoff Stirs Tensions: South Korean Workers Deportation Sparks Trade Concerns

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun urged U.S. Congress to back a new visa for Korean workers after hundreds were arrested in a raid, destabilizing U.S.-Korea relations. This incident threatens investment ties and highlights visa issues affecting the startup of a Hyundai plant in Georgia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 12-09-2025 03:52 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 03:52 IST
Visa Standoff Stirs Tensions: South Korean Workers Deportation Sparks Trade Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun called on the U.S. Congress to support a new visa initiative for South Korean businesses. This follows the arrest of hundreds of Korean professionals during an immigration raid, with detained workers now being returned to South Korea.

A group of over 300 South Korean workers, detained during last week's raid at a Hyundai battery factory in Georgia, have been released and flown back to South Korea after a week in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.

The incident has unsettled diplomatic relations between Washington and Seoul, coinciding with efforts to finalize a trade deal. It poses a risk to South Korean investment in the U.S., a move that President Trump has been keen to secure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK's Yvette Cooper to Strengthen Ties with Kyiv

UK's Yvette Cooper to Strengthen Ties with Kyiv

 United Kingdom
2
Senate Rule Change Accelerates Trump Nominee Confirmations

Senate Rule Change Accelerates Trump Nominee Confirmations

 Global
3
Trump Withdraws Landon Heid's Nomination Amid U.S.-China Tech Tensions

Trump Withdraws Landon Heid's Nomination Amid U.S.-China Tech Tensions

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Security Lockdown at U.S. Naval Academy

Tensions Surge: Security Lockdown at U.S. Naval Academy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI can transform urban transport into sustainable MaaS systems

Quantum AI boosts cybersecurity with superior accuracy and efficiency

AI threatens authenticity yet boosts creativity in traditional arts

Cyberbullying crisis deepens as schools struggle with weak prevention systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025