Tensions Rise in Karnataka: BJP Leaders Face FIRs for Provocative Speeches

In Karnataka's Maddur town, BJP leader CT Ravi and MLA Basanagouda R Patil (Yatnal) find themselves in legal trouble after allegedly delivering provocative speeches that have heightened communal tensions. The speeches, delivered amidst a backdrop of violence during a Ganpati procession, have sparked serious concerns over growing communal discord in the region.

On Thursday, the Karnataka police registered an FIR against both leaders following complaints lodged by PSI Manjunath. These complaints accuse them of inciting enmity and offending religious sentiments, with charges filed under sections 196(1)(a), 299, and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. CT Ravi, a former minister, has been quoted making contentious remarks suggesting a deepening divide in society.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has openly criticized the BJP's conduct, accusing them of fostering division rather than focusing on development. The clashes originally erupted on September 8 during a Ganpati procession near a mosque, resulting in 21 arrests thus far. With tensions still high, the state government faces significant pressure to manage the unrest effectively.