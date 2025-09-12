Hungary Condemns Russian Drone Incursion into Poland
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban criticized Russia's drone intrusion into Polish airspace as unacceptable, expressing Hungary's solidarity with Poland. Despite political differences, Orban emphasized Poland as Hungary's historic ally and friend. He made these remarks during a state radio interview, reinforcing Hungary's firm stance on the matter.
Hungary's Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, has labeled Wednesday's Russian drone incursion into Polish airspace as unacceptable, emphasizing Hungary's unwavering solidarity with its historic ally, Poland. Orban's remarks came during a state radio interview, highlighting the deep-rooted relationship between the neighboring countries.
Orban stressed that despite current political disagreements, Poland remains a close friend to Hungary. In response to the airspace breach, he reiterated his country's immediate condemnation of Russia's actions, aligning Hungary with Poland amid rising tensions.
The incursion has underscored the geopolitical strain in the region, with Hungary standing firmly alongside Poland in denouncing any violations of national sovereignty, reflecting the enduring bond between the two nations.
