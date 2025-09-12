Hungary Condemns Russian Drone Incursion into Poland

Hungary's Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, has labeled Wednesday's Russian drone incursion into Polish airspace as unacceptable, emphasizing Hungary's unwavering solidarity with its historic ally, Poland. Orban's remarks came during a state radio interview, highlighting the deep-rooted relationship between the neighboring countries.

Orban stressed that despite current political disagreements, Poland remains a close friend to Hungary. In response to the airspace breach, he reiterated his country's immediate condemnation of Russia's actions, aligning Hungary with Poland amid rising tensions.

The incursion has underscored the geopolitical strain in the region, with Hungary standing firmly alongside Poland in denouncing any violations of national sovereignty, reflecting the enduring bond between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)