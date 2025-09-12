Left Menu

Hungary Condemns Russian Drone Incursion into Poland

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban criticized Russia's drone intrusion into Polish airspace as unacceptable, expressing Hungary's solidarity with Poland. Despite political differences, Orban emphasized Poland as Hungary's historic ally and friend. He made these remarks during a state radio interview, reinforcing Hungary's firm stance on the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 12-09-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 11:23 IST
Hungary Condemns Russian Drone Incursion into Poland
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungary's Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, has labeled Wednesday's Russian drone incursion into Polish airspace as unacceptable, emphasizing Hungary's unwavering solidarity with its historic ally, Poland. Orban's remarks came during a state radio interview, highlighting the deep-rooted relationship between the neighboring countries.

Orban stressed that despite current political disagreements, Poland remains a close friend to Hungary. In response to the airspace breach, he reiterated his country's immediate condemnation of Russia's actions, aligning Hungary with Poland amid rising tensions.

The incursion has underscored the geopolitical strain in the region, with Hungary standing firmly alongside Poland in denouncing any violations of national sovereignty, reflecting the enduring bond between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Contractor in Hot Water Over Hazards on Samruddhi Expressway

Contractor in Hot Water Over Hazards on Samruddhi Expressway

 India
2
China's Telecom Giants to Embrace eSIM for Apple's iPhone Air

China's Telecom Giants to Embrace eSIM for Apple's iPhone Air

 China
3
Fujian's Strategic Journey: A New Era of Chinese Naval Power

Fujian's Strategic Journey: A New Era of Chinese Naval Power

 Global
4
Supreme Court to Deliberate on Bar Experience for Judicial Appointments

Supreme Court to Deliberate on Bar Experience for Judicial Appointments

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025