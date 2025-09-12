Left Menu

C P Radhakrishnan Sworn In as India's 15th Vice-President

C P Radhakrishnan was sworn in as the Vice-President of India in a ceremony overseen by President Droupadi Murmu. Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded his knowledge and experience, predicting that it will bolster India's democratic processes to better serve its people.

  Country:
  India

C P Radhakrishnan has officially taken on the role of Vice-President of India following a swearing-in ceremony administered by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The 67-year-old Radhakrishnan is now the country's 15th Vice-President, succeeding his predecessor in a formal gathering.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended his congratulations via the social media platform X, emphasizing Radhakrishnan's extensive knowledge and experience. Shah anticipates that these qualities will contribute significantly to strengthening India's democratic institutions and processes.

With the ceremony attended by political dignitaries, the event marks a new chapter in Radhakrishnan's political career, with expectations set high for his tenure in one of India's key constitutional positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

