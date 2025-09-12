Left Menu

Bihar Congress Faces Backlash Over AI-Generated Video Mocking PM Modi's Mother

The BJP condemned an AI-generated video shared by the Bihar Congress, mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother. BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla criticized the Congress for crossing limits and disrespecting women. Senior BJP leader Anurag Thakur highlighted the potential political repercussions in Bihar's upcoming elections.

Updated: 12-09-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 12:41 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expressed strong disapproval of an AI-generated video allegedly featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother. The video, shared by the Bihar Congress unit, portrays Modi's mother criticizing his political actions in Bihar ahead of imminent elections.

Shehzad Poonawalla, BJP's national spokesman, accused the Congress of crossing all moral limits, labeling the party as 'gaaliwadi' instead of 'gandhiwadi.' He emphasized that the video represents a new low in political discourse, further disrespecting women and maternal figures. The criticism extends to Congress leaders who, despite the backlash, defended the video.

Senior BJP leader Anurag Thakur echoed these sentiments, condemning the video as 'disgusting and shameful.' He predicted that such actions would lead to a humiliating defeat for the Congress and its allies in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, as residents would not tolerate insults to Modi's late mother. Repeated attempts to reach Congress officials for comments have been unsuccessful.

(With inputs from agencies.)

