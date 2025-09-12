C P Radhakrishnan: From Humble Beginnings to Vice Presidency
C P Radhakrishnan was sworn in as India's 15th Vice President in a ceremony administered by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his congratulations, highlighting Radhakrishnan's dedication to public service and expressing hope for his leadership.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his heartfelt congratulations to C P Radhakrishnan, who was sworn in as India's 15th Vice President in a ceremony on Friday.
President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to the 67-year-old at Rashtrapati Bhavan, marking a significant step in Radhakrishnan's career dedicated to public service.
Sarma praised Radhakrishnan's lifelong commitment to service, noting his journey from humble beginnings to holding one of the country's highest offices, while expressing optimism for his leadership and integrity.
