Controversial Remarks by UP BJP MLA Mahesh Trivedi Spark Outrage

A viral video allegedly featuring Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Mahesh Trivedi has ignited controversy. The video purportedly shows Trivedi making claims about MLAs receiving a 10% commission from their funds, in addition to their salaries.

These remarks were reportedly made during a meeting in Kanpur and have since spread across social media, drawing widespread condemnation. Furthermore, Trivedi is accused of advising Hindus to arm themselves, suggesting they keep swords and lances at home for protection.

Trivedi was allegedly heard likening Hindus to animals, remarking that at least animals use their horns for self-defence, unlike Hindus. The BJP and Trivedi have remained silent on these allegations, which have only fueled the growing controversy.