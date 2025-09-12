Left Menu

Political Firestorm: AI Video Sparks Outrage with Modi's Mother's Image

Union Minister Giriraj Singh criticizes Congress for using AI-generated video of PM Narendra Modi's late mother, igniting a political controversy. He challenges Congress to imagine AI videos of Nehru. Meanwhile, PM Modi condemns the incident, stating it's an insult to all mothers, sisters, and daughters of India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 15:22 IST
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday launched a vehement attack against the Congress party following its release of an AI-generated video featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother. Singh described the video as painfully disrespectful, accusing Congress-RJD of stooping to new lows.

Challenging the opposition, Singh provocatively asked, "What would they do if I created an AI video impersonating Nehru and Mountbatten?" His remarks followed the Bihar Congress unit's controversial video depicting Modi dreaming about his mother, Heeraben, criticizing his politics.

The incident evoked a strong backlash from the BJP, which condemned the Congress and RJD. Prime Minister Modi himself addressed the issue, condemning the alleged insults as not only personal but offensive to India's mothers, sisters, and daughters.

