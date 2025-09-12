Political Firestorm: AI Video Sparks Outrage with Modi's Mother's Image

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday launched a vehement attack against the Congress party following its release of an AI-generated video featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother. Singh described the video as painfully disrespectful, accusing Congress-RJD of stooping to new lows.

Challenging the opposition, Singh provocatively asked, "What would they do if I created an AI video impersonating Nehru and Mountbatten?" His remarks followed the Bihar Congress unit's controversial video depicting Modi dreaming about his mother, Heeraben, criticizing his politics.

The incident evoked a strong backlash from the BJP, which condemned the Congress and RJD. Prime Minister Modi himself addressed the issue, condemning the alleged insults as not only personal but offensive to India's mothers, sisters, and daughters.