Captured: Suspect in the Shocking Charlie Kirk Killing

Former President Donald Trump announced the capture of the suspect in Charlie Kirk's assassination, a prominent political figure known for his work with Turning Point USA. The targeted shooting occurred during a university event, highlighting the ongoing issue of political violence in the United States.

Updated: 12-09-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 18:02 IST
Former President Donald Trump announced Friday the capture of a suspect in the assassination of Charlie Kirk, a notable conservative political figure. The suspect was reportedly turned over to authorities by a minister involved in law enforcement, according to Trump during a live Fox News interview.

Charlie Kirk, co-founder of Turning Point USA and a close ally of Trump, was shot while speaking at a debate held at Utah Valley University. The shooting, described as a targeted attack, has sparked widespread bipartisan condemnation across the United States amidst growing concerns of political violence.

Kirk, recognized for rallying young Republican voters, was addressing social issues when he was shot. In response to the tragedy, Trump promised to award Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom, while Vice President JD Vance paid tribute to their friendship through social media. The event has drawn significant attention to ongoing discussions about security and freedom of speech on college campuses.

