Left Menu

AI Video Controversy: Congress Under Fire Over Modi's Mother's Depiction

The BJP criticized the Congress for posting an AI-generated video depicting PM Modi and his late mother on social media. This has sparked a heated exchange, with Congress defending the video as non-disrespectful, while BJP allies denounce it as shameful and vow to make it a major issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 18:34 IST
AI Video Controversy: Congress Under Fire Over Modi's Mother's Depiction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies launched a scathing attack on the Congress after the latter's Bihar unit disseminated an AI-generated video targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother. The controversial clip has fueled a political storm, with senior BJP leaders denouncing it as 'shameful' and accusing the Congress of stooping to unprecedented lows.

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad condemned the Congress, questioning the decency of making such content featuring Modi's late mother. In defense, Congress stated that their aim was educational, not disrespectful, asserting the message aimed to enlighten Modi on governance or 'rajdharma'. Pawan Khera of Congress clarified there was no intent to insult.

Amid escalating tensions, JD-U and BJP leaders criticized the Congress for what they termed as an 'extremely vile act', warning of electoral reprisals in Bihar. Union ministers Kiren Rijiju and Chirag Paswan joined the chorus of disapproval, emphasizing the damage to Congress's credibility, as speculation mounts over the impact of this controversy on the upcoming assembly elections.

TRENDING

1
Delhi High Court: Bomb Threat Hoax Unfolds

Delhi High Court: Bomb Threat Hoax Unfolds

 India
2
Dog Naming Incident Leads to Assault Charges in Indore

Dog Naming Incident Leads to Assault Charges in Indore

 India
3
EU Accelerates Review of 2035 Zero CO2 Vehicle Emission Target Amid Auto Industry Pressure

EU Accelerates Review of 2035 Zero CO2 Vehicle Emission Target Amid Auto Ind...

 Global
4
UK Police Urge Witnesses After Alleged Racially Aggravated Rape of Sikh Woman

UK Police Urge Witnesses After Alleged Racially Aggravated Rape of Sikh Woma...

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025