AI Video Controversy: Congress Under Fire Over Modi's Mother's Depiction

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies launched a scathing attack on the Congress after the latter's Bihar unit disseminated an AI-generated video targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother. The controversial clip has fueled a political storm, with senior BJP leaders denouncing it as 'shameful' and accusing the Congress of stooping to unprecedented lows.

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad condemned the Congress, questioning the decency of making such content featuring Modi's late mother. In defense, Congress stated that their aim was educational, not disrespectful, asserting the message aimed to enlighten Modi on governance or 'rajdharma'. Pawan Khera of Congress clarified there was no intent to insult.

Amid escalating tensions, JD-U and BJP leaders criticized the Congress for what they termed as an 'extremely vile act', warning of electoral reprisals in Bihar. Union ministers Kiren Rijiju and Chirag Paswan joined the chorus of disapproval, emphasizing the damage to Congress's credibility, as speculation mounts over the impact of this controversy on the upcoming assembly elections.