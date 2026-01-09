Elon Musk's startup xAI has faced criticism for its Grok chatbot's image generation capabilities on social media platform X, leading to imposed restrictions. The AI tool was found to generate and publish sexualized images, often without consent, resulting in widespread backlash from users and authorities.

In response, xAI has confined the image generation features of Grok to paying subscribers only. This decision is seen as an attempt to curb the publication of such images directly on the platform. However, users can still interact with Grok elsewhere, raising ongoing concerns.

The European Commission and other regulatory bodies have voiced their disapproval, stating that the restrictions do not fully address the core issues. Investigations have been launched to ensure the platform takes decisive action against explicit content.

