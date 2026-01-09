Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Grok's Image Generation on Social Media

Elon Musk's startup xAI has restricted the image generation function of its Grok chatbot on the social media platform X, following backlash over the use of AI to create and publish sexualized images. The restrictions apply only to paying subscribers, but concerns remain over the generation of explicit content.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 21:56 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 21:56 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Grok's Image Generation on Social Media
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Elon Musk's startup xAI has faced criticism for its Grok chatbot's image generation capabilities on social media platform X, leading to imposed restrictions. The AI tool was found to generate and publish sexualized images, often without consent, resulting in widespread backlash from users and authorities.

In response, xAI has confined the image generation features of Grok to paying subscribers only. This decision is seen as an attempt to curb the publication of such images directly on the platform. However, users can still interact with Grok elsewhere, raising ongoing concerns.

The European Commission and other regulatory bodies have voiced their disapproval, stating that the restrictions do not fully address the core issues. Investigations have been launched to ensure the platform takes decisive action against explicit content.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ohio Security Scandal: Drug Charges Stun Gubernatorial Campaign

Ohio Security Scandal: Drug Charges Stun Gubernatorial Campaign

 United States
2
Judge Blocks Trump's Move on Migrant Legal Status

Judge Blocks Trump's Move on Migrant Legal Status

 United States
3
Land-for-Jobs Scam: Lalu Prasad Yadav and Family Face Legal Heat

Land-for-Jobs Scam: Lalu Prasad Yadav and Family Face Legal Heat

 India
4
Alcaraz and Sinner Hint at Doubles Duo Amid Comparisons to Tennis Legends

Alcaraz and Sinner Hint at Doubles Duo Amid Comparisons to Tennis Legends

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026