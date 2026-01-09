Controversy Erupts Over Grok's Image Generation on Social Media
Elon Musk's startup xAI has restricted the image generation function of its Grok chatbot on the social media platform X, following backlash over the use of AI to create and publish sexualized images. The restrictions apply only to paying subscribers, but concerns remain over the generation of explicit content.
Elon Musk's startup xAI has faced criticism for its Grok chatbot's image generation capabilities on social media platform X, leading to imposed restrictions. The AI tool was found to generate and publish sexualized images, often without consent, resulting in widespread backlash from users and authorities.
In response, xAI has confined the image generation features of Grok to paying subscribers only. This decision is seen as an attempt to curb the publication of such images directly on the platform. However, users can still interact with Grok elsewhere, raising ongoing concerns.
The European Commission and other regulatory bodies have voiced their disapproval, stating that the restrictions do not fully address the core issues. Investigations have been launched to ensure the platform takes decisive action against explicit content.
(With inputs from agencies.)
