Turmoil in Nepal: Violent Protests, Tragic Losses & Political Upheaval

In a week marked by violence and unrest, at least 51 people have perished in protests across Nepal, including an Indian woman, police reported. Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli resigned amid the chaos, leaving the nation in a state of upheaval.

The protests, which erupted due to alleged government failures, saw the loss of three policemen and the tragic death of Rajesh Devi Gola, an Indian citizen who fell from her Kathmandu hotel as protesters set it on fire. Her husband narrowly survived.

The nation's unrest persists despite Oli's departure, with governmental structures under attack and ongoing recovery operations as police regain control. The protests have claimed numerous lives and left hundreds injured.

