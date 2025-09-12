Left Menu

C P Radhakrishnan Sworn in as India's Fifteenth Vice President

C P Radhakrishnan was sworn in as Vice President of India. His mother watched from home, overwhelmed with pride. Radhakrishnan's previous roles include Governor of Maharashtra and President of Tamil Nadu BJP. His mother celebrated by distributing sweets despite not attending the event due to old age.

Tiruppur | Updated: 12-09-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 20:45 IST
C P Radhakrishnan Sworn in as India's Fifteenth Vice President
C P Radhakrishnan
  Country:
  India

C P Radhakrishnan has officially become India's fifteenth Vice President, an event witnessed by his mother, C P Janaki Ammal, from her home. Her pride was palpable as she watched the ceremony unfold on television.

Janaki Ammal, unable to attend in person due to her advanced age, felt an overwhelming sense of joy and distributed sweets to mark the occasion. The oath was administered by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Radhakrishnan's distinguished career includes serving as Governor of Maharashtra and Telangana, as well as Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry. He also led the Tamil Nadu BJP and was a Member of Parliament. His journey is a testament to his enduring commitment to public service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

