Nepal's Political Turmoil: Karki Takes Helm as Restrictions Ease
Authorities lifted curfews imposed across Nepal, signaling a return to normalcy after violent protests over social media bans and corruption led to former Chief Justice Sushila Karki's appointment as interim prime minister. This development followed Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's resignation amid significant unrest and fatalities.
Authorities in Nepal have lifted the curfew and restrictive measures in Kathmandu Valley and other regions, paving the way for life to resume its usual pace. This relief follows the appointment of former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as Nepal's first female prime minister heading an interim government.
Karki's leadership comes after significant political instability, marked by Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's resignation following a nationwide outcry. Protests erupted over a social media ban and allegations of corruption, leading to at least 51 fatalities, including an Indian national.
With the ban lifted and order slowly restored, major markets have reopened, and cleaning operations are underway in areas damaged by agitators. Under Karki's interim leadership, Nepal prepares for fresh elections, aiming to stabilize its tumultuous political landscape.
