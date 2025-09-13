C.P. Radhakrishnan's Historic Rise: From Governor to Vice President

C.P. Radhakrishnan, a veteran BJP leader and former Governor of Telangana, has ascended to the esteemed position of the 15th Vice President of India. Winning with 452 votes against the Opposition's 300, Radhakrishnan's election underscores his widespread respect across political divisions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Radhakrishnan, highlighting his potential to strengthen constitutional values and enhance parliamentary discourse. Known for his simple lifestyle and adherence to protocols, Radhakrishnan's leadership qualities are widely recognized, stemming from his disciplined upbringing in the RSS and BJP.

Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee, a prominent social worker, praised Radhakrishnan's leadership and dedication to public service. With over four decades in politics, Radhakrishnan's commitment and intellect continue to make a significant impact on India's political landscape, reflecting his deep connection to Tamil Nadu's culture and Indian values.