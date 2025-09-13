Left Menu

C.P. Radhakrishnan's Historic Rise: From Governor to Vice President

C.P. Radhakrishnan, former Governor of Telangana, has been elected the 15th Vice President of India, defeating the Opposition nominee with 452 votes against 300. Known for his simplicity and commitment, his career spans over four decades, earning respect across party lines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 13-09-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 12:40 IST
C.P. Radhakrishnan's Historic Rise: From Governor to Vice President
C.P. Radhakrishnan
  • Country:
  • United States

C.P. Radhakrishnan, a veteran BJP leader and former Governor of Telangana, has ascended to the esteemed position of the 15th Vice President of India. Winning with 452 votes against the Opposition's 300, Radhakrishnan's election underscores his widespread respect across political divisions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Radhakrishnan, highlighting his potential to strengthen constitutional values and enhance parliamentary discourse. Known for his simple lifestyle and adherence to protocols, Radhakrishnan's leadership qualities are widely recognized, stemming from his disciplined upbringing in the RSS and BJP.

Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee, a prominent social worker, praised Radhakrishnan's leadership and dedication to public service. With over four decades in politics, Radhakrishnan's commitment and intellect continue to make a significant impact on India's political landscape, reflecting his deep connection to Tamil Nadu's culture and Indian values.

TRENDING

1
PM Narendra Modi reaches Kuki-dominated Churachandpur in Manipur, to lay foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore.

PM Narendra Modi reaches Kuki-dominated Churachandpur in Manipur, to lay fou...

 India
2
Cyber Fraud Crackdown: Key Accused Arrested in Kerala

Cyber Fraud Crackdown: Key Accused Arrested in Kerala

 India
3
Security Forces Achieve Major Success Against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

Security Forces Achieve Major Success Against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

 India
4
Price Cut Prescription: NPPA Directs Pharma Companies to Lower Drug Costs

Price Cut Prescription: NPPA Directs Pharma Companies to Lower Drug Costs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025