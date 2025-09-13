Nepali Political Crisis: Unconstitutional Parliament Dissolution Draws Fire

Nepal's political landscape is in turmoil following the president's contentious decision to dissolve parliament, a move condemned as 'unconstitutional' by major political parties and the country's apex legal body.

The dissolution follows a proposal from interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki, approved by President Ram Chandra Paudel, effective from September 12, 2025. Fresh parliamentary elections are slated for March 21, 2026. Critics argue the decision undermines democratic achievements and breaches constitutional principles.

The Nepali Congress and CPN-UML have voiced strong objections, labeling the actions as threats to democracy. The Nepal Bar Association warned of eroded trust in democratic institutions, urging public resistance to what it sees as a regressive step.

(With inputs from agencies.)