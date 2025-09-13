Left Menu

Nepali Political Crisis: Unconstitutional Parliament Dissolution Draws Fire

Nepal's major political parties and the legal community criticize the president’s decision to dissolve parliament, calling the move unconstitutional and damaging to democratic principles. The dissolution follows a proposal by interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki. Fresh elections are scheduled for March 21, 2026, sparking nationwide protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 13-09-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 12:41 IST
Nepali Political Crisis: Unconstitutional Parliament Dissolution Draws Fire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's political landscape is in turmoil following the president's contentious decision to dissolve parliament, a move condemned as 'unconstitutional' by major political parties and the country's apex legal body.

The dissolution follows a proposal from interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki, approved by President Ram Chandra Paudel, effective from September 12, 2025. Fresh parliamentary elections are slated for March 21, 2026. Critics argue the decision undermines democratic achievements and breaches constitutional principles.

The Nepali Congress and CPN-UML have voiced strong objections, labeling the actions as threats to democracy. The Nepal Bar Association warned of eroded trust in democratic institutions, urging public resistance to what it sees as a regressive step.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Narendra Modi reaches Kuki-dominated Churachandpur in Manipur, to lay foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore.

PM Narendra Modi reaches Kuki-dominated Churachandpur in Manipur, to lay fou...

 India
2
Cyber Fraud Crackdown: Key Accused Arrested in Kerala

Cyber Fraud Crackdown: Key Accused Arrested in Kerala

 India
3
Security Forces Achieve Major Success Against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

Security Forces Achieve Major Success Against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

 India
4
Price Cut Prescription: NPPA Directs Pharma Companies to Lower Drug Costs

Price Cut Prescription: NPPA Directs Pharma Companies to Lower Drug Costs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025