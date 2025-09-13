Modi's Commitment to Restore Peace for Manipur's Displaced

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, directly engaged with individuals uprooted by the ethnic conflicts in Manipur during an interaction at Churachandpur's Peace Ground. Officials confirmed that Modi listened intently to the grievances of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and reaffirmed the Centre's dedication to re-establishing peace and stability in the region.

The ethnic violence has forced over 60,000 individuals from their homes, with the Kuki Zo community accounting for nearly 40,000 displaced people, while approximately 20,000 belong to the Meitei community. Many of those affected have sought refuge outside the state, yet a significant number remain in temporary relief camps within Manipur, enduring substandard living conditions characterized by a lack of privacy and financial resources.

In response, government efforts focus on elevating the living standards of IDPs through skill development initiatives, such as candle and incense making, as per official statements. Following the onset of ethnic violence in May 2023, over 260 lives have been lost, and thousands are left without homes.

