Left Menu

Modi's Commitment to Restore Peace for Manipur's Displaced

Prime Minister Modi addressed the concerns of Manipur's internal displaced persons at an interaction in Churachandpur, pledging to restore peace in the violence-stricken region. The ethnic clashes have displaced over 60,000 people with many living in challenging conditions. The government promotes skill programs for better livelihoods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Churachandpur | Updated: 13-09-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 13:17 IST
Modi's Commitment to Restore Peace for Manipur's Displaced
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, directly engaged with individuals uprooted by the ethnic conflicts in Manipur during an interaction at Churachandpur's Peace Ground. Officials confirmed that Modi listened intently to the grievances of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and reaffirmed the Centre's dedication to re-establishing peace and stability in the region.

The ethnic violence has forced over 60,000 individuals from their homes, with the Kuki Zo community accounting for nearly 40,000 displaced people, while approximately 20,000 belong to the Meitei community. Many of those affected have sought refuge outside the state, yet a significant number remain in temporary relief camps within Manipur, enduring substandard living conditions characterized by a lack of privacy and financial resources.

In response, government efforts focus on elevating the living standards of IDPs through skill development initiatives, such as candle and incense making, as per official statements. Following the onset of ethnic violence in May 2023, over 260 lives have been lost, and thousands are left without homes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ignored and Unpraised: Prakash Mahajan's Resignation from MNS

Ignored and Unpraised: Prakash Mahajan's Resignation from MNS

 India
2
G7 Urged to Impose Oil Tariffs on Russia Buyers

G7 Urged to Impose Oil Tariffs on Russia Buyers

 Global
3
Groundbreaking Blood Analysis System by Indian Doctor Gains US Patent

Groundbreaking Blood Analysis System by Indian Doctor Gains US Patent

 India
4
Family Torn Apart: Man Sentenced for Matricide

Family Torn Apart: Man Sentenced for Matricide

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025