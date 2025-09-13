Sushila Karki: Nepal's First Woman Interim PM Amid Political Unrest
Sushila Karki, a former chief justice, becomes Nepal’s first woman prime minister, leading an interim government following K P Sharma Oli’s resignation amidst political turmoil. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee praises Karki's historic appointment, looking to strengthen ties with Nepal given their close geographical proximity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-09-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 13:23 IST
- Country:
- India
In a landmark moment for Nepal, Sushila Karki was sworn in as the first woman prime minister to lead an interim government, succeeding amidst political instability that saw K P Sharma Oli resign.
West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her congratulations, emphasizing the significance of nurturing bilateral ties with Nepal, a neighboring country with whom West Bengal shares a considerable border.
President Ramchandra Paudel conducted the oath ceremony, signaling a new chapter in Nepalese governance as Karki steps in during a period of agitation sparked by social media restrictions.
