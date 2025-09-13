Sushila Karki: Nepal's First Woman Interim PM Amid Political Unrest

In a landmark moment for Nepal, Sushila Karki was sworn in as the first woman prime minister to lead an interim government, succeeding amidst political instability that saw K P Sharma Oli resign.

West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her congratulations, emphasizing the significance of nurturing bilateral ties with Nepal, a neighboring country with whom West Bengal shares a considerable border.

President Ramchandra Paudel conducted the oath ceremony, signaling a new chapter in Nepalese governance as Karki steps in during a period of agitation sparked by social media restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)