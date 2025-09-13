Ignored and Unpraised: Prakash Mahajan's Resignation from MNS

Prakash Mahajan, spokesperson for the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), announced his resignation on Saturday, pointing to neglect and misplaced blame as primary reasons. Mahajan, brother of late BJP leader Pramod Mahajan, cited a long-standing lack of appreciation for his contributions.

In a video message, Mahajan expressed disappointment over being sidelined despite limited aspirations, stating his commitment to Hindutva as unwavering. He indicated no intentions to switch allegiances to another political entity despite leaving the Raj Thackeray-led MNS.

Mahajan revealed that age and the party's response to critical events like the Pahalgam incident played roles in his decision. His discord with the party extends to feeling unsupported during threats from BJP's Narayan Rane, further fueling his exit.

(With inputs from agencies.)