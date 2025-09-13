Left Menu

Ignored and Unpraised: Prakash Mahajan's Resignation from MNS

Prakash Mahajan, spokesperson for the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), resigned from his position citing a lack of respect and frequent blame for uncommitted mistakes. Despite low expectations, he felt ignored and unconsulted on major decisions. He emphasized his dedication to Hindutva and asserted no plans to join another party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 13-09-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 14:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prakash Mahajan, spokesperson for the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), announced his resignation on Saturday, pointing to neglect and misplaced blame as primary reasons. Mahajan, brother of late BJP leader Pramod Mahajan, cited a long-standing lack of appreciation for his contributions.

In a video message, Mahajan expressed disappointment over being sidelined despite limited aspirations, stating his commitment to Hindutva as unwavering. He indicated no intentions to switch allegiances to another political entity despite leaving the Raj Thackeray-led MNS.

Mahajan revealed that age and the party's response to critical events like the Pahalgam incident played roles in his decision. His discord with the party extends to feeling unsupported during threats from BJP's Narayan Rane, further fueling his exit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

