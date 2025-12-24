We have come together to stay together, says Uddhav Thackeray, addressing press conference with MNS chief Raj Thackeray.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 12:38 IST
Raj Thackeray announces Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance ahead of municipal corporation elections, in presence of Uddhav Thackeray.
Those who can’t bear to see what is happening within BJP can also come with Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance: Uddhav Thackeray.
