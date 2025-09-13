Historic Shift in Nepal: First Woman PM Amid Political Upheaval
Nepal is set for parliamentary elections on March 5 following political turmoil that saw K P Sharma Oli resign amid protests. Sushila Karki has been appointed as the first woman prime minister, as tensions rise over the dissolution of Parliament, met with criticism from major political factions.
Nepal is heading to the polls on March 5, as announced by President Ramchandra Paudel, following a tumultuous week of protests that culminated in the resignation of K P Sharma Oli. Sushila Karki has been appointed as the country's first female prime minister, signaling a historic shift in the nation's political landscape.
This development follows widespread discontent over a social media ban and alleged corruption, leading to violent protests. Oli's resignation on Tuesday came after demonstrators stormed his office, demanding accountability for the deaths of 19 protesters in police action. The newly appointed Prime Minister Karki will form a streamlined Cabinet after her swearing-in.
However, the president's decision to dissolve Parliament has sparked controversy, drawing criticism from major political parties and legal experts who argue the move is unconstitutional. Amidst these tensions, Sushila Karki plans to relocate her office to a new building in Singhdurbar, following the recent arson attack.
