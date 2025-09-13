Historic Leadership: Nepal Appoints First Woman Prime Minister

In a historic move, Nepal has appointed its first woman prime minister, Sushila Karki, amid political unrest. Her rise to leadership follows the resignation of K P Sharma Oli after violent protests.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Karki, expressing optimism about her leadership bringing stability and peace to the nation.

Karki, the former Chief Justice, assumes office during a period of political uncertainty as the country grapples with anti-government protests and demands for democratic reforms. Her leadership is anticipated to steer Nepal towards a stable and democratic future.

(With inputs from agencies.)