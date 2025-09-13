Left Menu

Historic Leadership: Nepal Appoints First Woman Prime Minister

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake congratulated Sushila Karki on becoming Nepal's first woman prime minister. Karki's appointment follows the resignation of K P Sharma Oli after anti-government protests. Her leadership is expected to guide Nepal towards peace and democracy amid political turmoil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 13-09-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 19:32 IST
Historic Leadership: Nepal Appoints First Woman Prime Minister
Nepal's Prime Minister
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a historic move, Nepal has appointed its first woman prime minister, Sushila Karki, amid political unrest. Her rise to leadership follows the resignation of K P Sharma Oli after violent protests.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Karki, expressing optimism about her leadership bringing stability and peace to the nation.

Karki, the former Chief Justice, assumes office during a period of political uncertainty as the country grapples with anti-government protests and demands for democratic reforms. Her leadership is anticipated to steer Nepal towards a stable and democratic future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sushila Karki: A Milestone in Women Empowerment and Nepali Democracy

Sushila Karki: A Milestone in Women Empowerment and Nepali Democracy

 India
2
Modi's Vision: Transforming Manipur into a 'Symbol of Peace and Prosperity'

Modi's Vision: Transforming Manipur into a 'Symbol of Peace and Prosperity'

 India
3
Arsenal's New Signings Shine with Stunning Victory Over Nottingham Forest

Arsenal's New Signings Shine with Stunning Victory Over Nottingham Forest

 United Kingdom
4
Dalai Lama Congratulates New Nepal PM Amidst Protests

Dalai Lama Congratulates New Nepal PM Amidst Protests

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025