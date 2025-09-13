Left Menu

From Decentralization to Centralization: YSRCP's New Capital Strategy

YSR Congress Party leader Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy may shift Andhra Pradesh's capital back to Amaravati if re-elected in 2029, signaling a departure from a three-capital strategy. This shift hints at a political recalibration following their 2024 electoral setback. Senior party member S Ramakrishna Reddy emphasized Amaravati's existing infrastructure readiness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 13-09-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 20:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

YSR Congress Party leader Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, if victorious in the 2029 state assembly elections, plans to govern from Amaravati, according to senior party member S. Ramakrishna Reddy. This declaration marks a notable shift in the party's approach to state capital development.

Ramakrishna Reddy's comments highlight a potential deviation from the previous government's three-capital ambition, a move that aimed to promote decentralization. The proposed plan initially suggested Visakhapatnam, Amaravati, and Kurnool as executive, legislative, and judiciary capitals, respectively.

In his statement, Ramakrishna Reddy stressed the importance of Amaravati's existing infrastructure, which includes the Secretariat, Assembly, and High Court. He also criticized Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu's financial strategies, questioning the sustainability of current borrowing levels and proposing a new development between Vijayawada and Guntur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

