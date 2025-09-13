Left Menu

Protests Erupt Over Unfulfilled Aid Promises to Congress Leader's Family

Protests erupted following allegations by Padmaja, the daughter-in-law of late Congress leader N M Vijayan, that the party failed to provide promised financial aid after his and his son's suicides. Accusations of police-supported attacks arose as counter-protests ensued between DYFI activists and Congress workers in Kalpetta.

  India

Tensions flared in Kalpetta on Saturday as protests erupted over alleged unfulfilled aid promises from the Congress party. Padmaja, whose father-in-law N M Vijayan, a former Congress leader, allegedly committed suicide, has accused the party of not delivering on financial assistance pledges made after the tragic incident.

She claims that out of the over Rs 2 crore debt incurred by Vijayan for party activities, less than Rs 20 lakh has been settled. The family's plight gained attention, with Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activists staging a march to the office of local MLA T Siddique.

The protest escalated, leading to police intervention and a counter-protest from Congress workers led by Siddique, who claimed the DYFI march caused damages to his office with alleged police support. This exchange highlights ongoing tensions and dissatisfaction with the political handling of the situation.

