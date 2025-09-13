Modi's Vision: Transforming Manipur into a 'Symbol of Peace and Prosperity'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged to transform Manipur into a symbol of peace and prosperity, urging all groups to abandon violence. Emphasizing trust-building between Meitei and Kuki communities, Modi assured continued support from the Central government, highlighting ongoing development efforts and interactions with displaced families.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to promote stability in Manipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged to transform the state into a beacon of peace and prosperity, urging local groups to put an end to violence. His visit, amidst heavy rainfall, marked his first trip to the region following ethnic conflicts between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities in May 2023.
Modi met with internally displaced persons and inaugurated development projects worth Rs 8,500 crore, emphasizing a 'bridge of trust' between conflicting communities. Describing Manipur as a 'gem in Mother India's crown,' he called for peace and development as pathways to realizing aspirations.
Highlighting the sacrifices of Manipuri martyrs, Modi reassured the state's citizens that the Centre was unwavering in its support. He also noted the significant role of women in the state's progress, committing to continued efforts in fostering growth and stability across Manipur and the broader Northeast region.
ALSO READ
Kuki MLAs Appeal to PM for Separate Union Territory Post-Ethnic Conflict
PM Narendra Modi reaches Kuki-dominated Churachandpur in Manipur, to lay foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore.
PM Narendra Modi heads to Kuki stronghold of Churachandpur from Manipur capital Imphal by road amid heavy rain: officials.
Historic Visit: Prime Minister Modi's Engagement with Manipur's Kuki-Zo Community
Kuki-Zo Community Invokes Ethnic Strife Amid PM Modi's Visit