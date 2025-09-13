Modi's Vision: Transforming Manipur into a 'Symbol of Peace and Prosperity'

In a bid to promote stability in Manipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged to transform the state into a beacon of peace and prosperity, urging local groups to put an end to violence. His visit, amidst heavy rainfall, marked his first trip to the region following ethnic conflicts between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities in May 2023.

Modi met with internally displaced persons and inaugurated development projects worth Rs 8,500 crore, emphasizing a 'bridge of trust' between conflicting communities. Describing Manipur as a 'gem in Mother India's crown,' he called for peace and development as pathways to realizing aspirations.

Highlighting the sacrifices of Manipuri martyrs, Modi reassured the state's citizens that the Centre was unwavering in its support. He also noted the significant role of women in the state's progress, committing to continued efforts in fostering growth and stability across Manipur and the broader Northeast region.