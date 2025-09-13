Left Menu

Modi's Vision: Transforming Manipur into a 'Symbol of Peace and Prosperity'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged to transform Manipur into a symbol of peace and prosperity, urging all groups to abandon violence. Emphasizing trust-building between Meitei and Kuki communities, Modi assured continued support from the Central government, highlighting ongoing development efforts and interactions with displaced families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal/Churachandpur | Updated: 13-09-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 20:42 IST
Modi's Vision: Transforming Manipur into a 'Symbol of Peace and Prosperity'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to promote stability in Manipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged to transform the state into a beacon of peace and prosperity, urging local groups to put an end to violence. His visit, amidst heavy rainfall, marked his first trip to the region following ethnic conflicts between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities in May 2023.

Modi met with internally displaced persons and inaugurated development projects worth Rs 8,500 crore, emphasizing a 'bridge of trust' between conflicting communities. Describing Manipur as a 'gem in Mother India's crown,' he called for peace and development as pathways to realizing aspirations.

Highlighting the sacrifices of Manipuri martyrs, Modi reassured the state's citizens that the Centre was unwavering in its support. He also noted the significant role of women in the state's progress, committing to continued efforts in fostering growth and stability across Manipur and the broader Northeast region.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Attack Sparks Tensions: Father Killed, Son Injured in Forest Assault

Tragic Attack Sparks Tensions: Father Killed, Son Injured in Forest Assault

 India
2
Abhishek Sharma: Rising Star of India's T20 Cricket

Abhishek Sharma: Rising Star of India's T20 Cricket

 United Arab Emirates
3
DRI Seizes Pakistani Goods Worth Rs 12 Crore at Navi Mumbai Port

DRI Seizes Pakistani Goods Worth Rs 12 Crore at Navi Mumbai Port

 India
4
Political Shakeup in Nepal: A Turn for Democracy

Political Shakeup in Nepal: A Turn for Democracy

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025