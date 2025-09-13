Diplomacy and Trade: India’s Balancing Act in US-India Relations

In a series of diplomatic engagements, India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, sought to bolster India-US relations by discussing bilateral trade and energy cooperation with key American lawmakers. Kwatra emphasized India's commitment to resolving the ongoing Ukraine conflict through diplomacy.

Meeting with Representative James Moylan, Kwatra highlighted recent developments in the India-US trade partnership, particularly in the energy sector, while reiterating India's support for diplomatic resolutions in Ukraine. He shared mutual interests in the Indo-Pacific region, showcasing India's strategic focus.

Amid current tensions due to tariffs imposed by the previous US administration, Kwatra defended India's purchase of Russian oil, asserting it is guided by national interest, even as US officials raised concerns over India's energy procurement supporting Russia's war efforts. The discussions revealed India's intent to maintain balance in its international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)