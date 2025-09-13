Left Menu

Diplomacy and Trade: India’s Balancing Act in US-India Relations

India’s Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, engaged with American lawmakers to strengthen bilateral trade ties and emphasized India’s push for resolving the Ukraine conflict through diplomatic channels. He addressed energy cooperation, Indo-Pacific priorities, and addressed US concerns regarding India’s trade with Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 13-09-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 21:01 IST
Diplomacy and Trade: India’s Balancing Act in US-India Relations
Vinay Mohan Kwatra

In a series of diplomatic engagements, India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, sought to bolster India-US relations by discussing bilateral trade and energy cooperation with key American lawmakers. Kwatra emphasized India's commitment to resolving the ongoing Ukraine conflict through diplomacy.

Meeting with Representative James Moylan, Kwatra highlighted recent developments in the India-US trade partnership, particularly in the energy sector, while reiterating India's support for diplomatic resolutions in Ukraine. He shared mutual interests in the Indo-Pacific region, showcasing India's strategic focus.

Amid current tensions due to tariffs imposed by the previous US administration, Kwatra defended India's purchase of Russian oil, asserting it is guided by national interest, even as US officials raised concerns over India's energy procurement supporting Russia's war efforts. The discussions revealed India's intent to maintain balance in its international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Attack Sparks Tensions: Father Killed, Son Injured in Forest Assault

Tragic Attack Sparks Tensions: Father Killed, Son Injured in Forest Assault

 India
2
Abhishek Sharma: Rising Star of India's T20 Cricket

Abhishek Sharma: Rising Star of India's T20 Cricket

 United Arab Emirates
3
DRI Seizes Pakistani Goods Worth Rs 12 Crore at Navi Mumbai Port

DRI Seizes Pakistani Goods Worth Rs 12 Crore at Navi Mumbai Port

 India
4
Political Shakeup in Nepal: A Turn for Democracy

Political Shakeup in Nepal: A Turn for Democracy

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025