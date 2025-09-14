Serbia's Deepening Divide: Protests and Power

In Serbia, political tensions escalated on Saturday with parallel rallies conducted by anti-government protesters and supporters of President Aleksandar Vucic. This reflects the deepening crisis, which has persisted for more than ten months as demonstrators challenge the populist government's rule.

The Serbian Progressive Party, led by Vucic, has launched its own rallies to counteract the student-led protests that question the president's grip on power. Although no major incidents were recorded, minor clashes occurred in Belgrade, with police intervening between opposing groups. President Vucic dismissed calls for early elections as students demand political change.

The unrest stems from accusations of negligence following a tragedy in Novi Sad last year. Vucic has labeled student protesters as terrorists, with allegations of brutality against them. The protests reflect broader demands for justice and allegations of corruption influencing governance in the Balkan country.

(With inputs from agencies.)