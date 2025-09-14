Left Menu

Serbia's Deepening Divide: Protests and Power

Serbia is embroiled in political turmoil as anti-government protests and rallies in support of President Aleksandar Vucic occur concurrently. These gatherings, a response to months of student-led demonstrations challenging Vucic's authority, highlight deepening tensions as allegations of brutality and political persecution surface amid calls for justice and transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgrade | Updated: 14-09-2025 01:03 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 01:03 IST
Serbia's Deepening Divide: Protests and Power
  • Country:
  • Serbia

In Serbia, political tensions escalated on Saturday with parallel rallies conducted by anti-government protesters and supporters of President Aleksandar Vucic. This reflects the deepening crisis, which has persisted for more than ten months as demonstrators challenge the populist government's rule.

The Serbian Progressive Party, led by Vucic, has launched its own rallies to counteract the student-led protests that question the president's grip on power. Although no major incidents were recorded, minor clashes occurred in Belgrade, with police intervening between opposing groups. President Vucic dismissed calls for early elections as students demand political change.

The unrest stems from accusations of negligence following a tragedy in Novi Sad last year. Vucic has labeled student protesters as terrorists, with allegations of brutality against them. The protests reflect broader demands for justice and allegations of corruption influencing governance in the Balkan country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Deportations Stir Criticism on US-Ghana Agreement

Controversial Deportations Stir Criticism on US-Ghana Agreement

 Global
2
Fatal Shooting of Activist Charlie Kirk Spurs National Debate on Political Violence

Fatal Shooting of Activist Charlie Kirk Spurs National Debate on Political V...

 Global
3
Gas Leak Explosion Rocks Madrid: 25 Injured

Gas Leak Explosion Rocks Madrid: 25 Injured

 Spain
4
Global Health Advances: A Legislative Surge and Medical Innovations

Global Health Advances: A Legislative Surge and Medical Innovations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025