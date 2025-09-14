U.S. Lawmakers Push Sanctions Bill to Combat Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Two U.S. lawmakers are intensifying their efforts to pass a sanctions bill targeting Russia due to its involvement in the Ukraine conflict. The proposed measures could significantly impact Russia and its oil trade partners, including India and China.

Senator Lindsey Graham and Representative Brian Fitzpatrick, both Republicans, have championed the bill aimed at penalizing Moscow if it continues to refuse peace talks with Ukraine. Their proposal includes secondary sanctions on nations like India and China purchasing Russian oil. Despite initial resistance from President Donald Trump and Congress leadership, the lawmakers see the federal funding bill as a strategic opportunity for passage.

As President Trump signals readiness to impose new energy-related sanctions on Russia, Graham and Fitzpatrick urge their fellow lawmakers to act promptly. They argue that combining these sanctions with tariffs and U.S. arms sales to Ukraine is essential for encouraging Putin towards a peaceful resolution.