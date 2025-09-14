Left Menu

Congress Slams RSS for Anti-Christian Article in 'Kesari'

The Congress criticized the RSS for an article in 'Kesari', accusing it of perpetuating anti-Christian sentiments. AICC general secretary K C Venugopal demanded clarity on the BJP's stance towards the minority community. The article addressed the arrest of Catholic nuns, alleging religious conversions.

The Congress on Sunday strongly criticized the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for its alleged anti-Christian stance after an article appearing in its Malayalam publication, 'Kesari,' was perceived as critical of the Christian minority community.

K C Venugopal, AICC general secretary, questioned whether the BJP was willing to disavow the position taken by the RSS in the controversial article, which accused the Christian community of religious conversions.

The Congress leader's comments followed the publication's claims that recent events expose differing treatments of religious communities, urging a ban on conversions and potential constitutional amendments to ensure equity.

