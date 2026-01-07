Kesariya Restaurant to Commemorate Panna Dhai's Legacy with 'Dharti Dhora Ri'

In an upcoming tribute to India's historical figures, Kesariya Restaurant is set to stage 'Dharti Dhora Ri', an evocative folk-dance production that narrates the story of Veer Matha Panna Dhai. Known for her selfless acts of patriotism, Panna Dhai's tale will come alive at Indira Nagar Sangeet Sabha, Bengaluru on Sunday, January 11, 2026, at 5:00 PM.

This production, deeply rooted in Indian cultural heritage, highlights the critical role of women like Panna Dhai in upholding Swami Dharma and Rashtra Dharma. It honors her extraordinary courage and loyalty, which saw her sacrifice her son to save Maharana Uday Singh and ensure the continuity of the Chittor dynasty. The narrative, through traditional dance and music, aims to resonate with contemporary audiences, particularly the youth.

As a salute to numerous women whose quiet sacrifices have shaped the nation, 'Dharti Dhora Ri' is an attempt to rekindle interest in India's rich history. Presented by Kesariya Restaurant, the event promises an emotional evening blending art, history, and patriotism, keeping alive the heroic spirit of Indian culture.

