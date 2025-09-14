Left Menu

Malawi's Political Showdown: A Battle for Leadership Amid Crisis

Malawi faces a pivotal presidential election with incumbent President Lazarus Chakwera vying for a second term against former President Peter Mutharika. Amid economic turmoil, food shortages, and inflation, the country is mired in an atmosphere of uncertainty and political disillusionment. The election will test new electoral laws and public trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Blantyre | Updated: 14-09-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 15:55 IST
  • Country:
  • Malawi

This week, Malawi is on the brink of a crucial presidential election as the country battles an economic crisis and shortages of essential goods. Memories of the 2019 election, which was annulled due to widespread irregularities, linger as voters head to the polls.

Incumbent President Lazarus Chakwera, who emerged victorious in a 2020 redo of the 2019 election, seeks a second term. His main rival, former President Peter Mutharika, hopes to reclaim leadership amid public discontent over Chakwera's governance.

As Malawians prepare to cast their votes, economic challenges, inflation, and trust in public institutions are at the forefront. Analysts predict a likely runoff in the election, with the possibility of no candidate securing a majority in the first round.

(With inputs from agencies.)

