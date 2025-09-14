Left Menu

Starmer Condemns Violence Amid Massive Anti-Immigration Protest in London

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer advocates for peaceful protests while condemning violence against police at a massive anti-immigration march in London. The demonstration, organized by far-right activist Tommy Robinson, attracted over 100,000 participants, highlighting growing tensions over immigration issues in Britain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 14-09-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 19:31 IST
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has reaffirmed the right to peaceful protest following a major anti-immigration demonstration in London. The protest, which drew more than 100,000 participants, was organized by far-right figure Tommy Robinson.

Despite acknowledging the importance of peaceful demonstrations, Starmer condemned the violent assaults on police officers, stating that such actions contradict the values of tolerance and diversity on which Britain is built.

The protest underscored the contentious nature of immigration in Britain, which has eclipsed concerns of a faltering economy. As the country deals with a record number of asylum claims, tensions rise, with demonstrations marked by nationalistic symbols and unexpected violence.

