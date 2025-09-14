Left Menu

Pope Leo Criticizes High CEO Pay and UN's Diplomatic Role

Pope Leo, originally from Chicago, gave his first media interview criticizing the excessive pay packages for CEOs, like Tesla's Elon Musk, and commented on the UN's declining diplomatic role. He discussed his past as a missionary in Peru and the challenge of adapting to his new role.

Pope Leo, recently elected as the first U.S. pontiff, offered pointed criticism of corporate compensation structures in his inaugural interview. Addressing issues of economic disparity, Leo highlighted Tesla's $1 trillion plan for CEO Elon Musk as indicative of widening inequities.

Originally a missionary in Peru, Leo's dialogue extended beyond economics; he expressed concerns over the United Nations' faltering influence in multilateral diplomacy, emphasizing the global body's need for revitalization to handle pressing international affairs effectively.

Adapting to his role, Leo acknowledged the steep learning curve required to balance spiritual leadership with global diplomacy, feeling both challenged and invigorated by his new responsibilities.

