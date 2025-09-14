Nepal's First Woman PM Sparks Global Congratulations and Partnership

In a landmark political event, Sushila Karki has been appointed as Nepal's first woman Prime Minister, ushering in a wave of international congratulatory messages. Her appointment follows the resignation of former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli amid widespread protests against his governance.

Global leaders including those from the UK, US, China, Japan, and Pakistan have expressed their support for Karki and Nepal's interim government, emphasizing the importance of a peaceful democratic transition. The international community expressed readiness to work with Nepal and support its foundational aspirations for inclusive governance and development.

The US has commended the role of youth leaders and the Nepal Army in restoring calm. Meanwhile, other countries reiterated their commitment to strong bilateral relations with Nepal. The change in leadership marks a critical step towards political stability in the Himalayan nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)