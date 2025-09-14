Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Qatar Denounces Israel Amid Middle East Conflict
Qatar's Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, criticized Israel during a meeting of Arab and Muslim foreign ministers. The meeting aimed to form a unified stance in response to Israel's attack on Doha amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Qatar promotes collaboration with Egypt and the U.S. for a ceasefire.
In a significant diplomatic development, Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, publicly castigated Israel over its recent actions targeting Doha. This statement came on the heels of an Arab and Muslim foreign ministers' meeting in which the possibility of a unified response to Israel's aggressive maneuvers was a primary discussion point.
Sheikh Mohammed affirmed Qatar's commitment to cooperating with Egypt and the United States to seek a ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, which erupted following a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023. However, he emphasized that the international community must address Israel's actions in the region.
The Israeli government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has offered no immediate public retort. Yet, Netanyahu held firm in defending Israel's position, blaming Hamas leaders in Qatar for perpetuating the conflict and impeding ceasefire efforts.
