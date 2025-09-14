Social Unity at Risk: Maratha Quota Controversy Escalates in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, a heated controversy over the Maratha quota has erupted with NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar accusing the government of sowing seeds of social discord. Pawar's comments come amid mounting protests from various community groups who argue the controversial Government Resolution on Hyderabad Gazette unfairly impacts OBCs and other marginalized groups.

Addressing his party in Nashik, Pawar urged members to resist attempts to fracture the state's diverse social fabric. He criticized the formation of government committees based solely on caste, warning it was unprecedented and counterproductive. Pawar emphasized the need for unity, stressing that social harmony should not be compromised regardless of political costs.

As Pawar rebutted allegations of a connection to the Maratha quota agitation, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dismissed his criticisms, suggesting a disconnect between Pawar's statements and actions. Meanwhile, Pawar set to lead a protest march aimed at addressing agricultural issues and advocating for farmer rights, highlighting his continued role in Maharashtra's political arena.

