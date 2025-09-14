Left Menu

Social Unity at Risk: Maratha Quota Controversy Escalates in Maharashtra

Sharad Pawar accuses the Maharashtra government of fostering social division over the Maratha quota GR issue, urging his party to maintain social harmony. Numerous community groups have protested the GR, arguing it adversely impacts OBCs and others. Pawar denounces divisive politics and calls for unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 14-09-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 20:55 IST
Social Unity at Risk: Maratha Quota Controversy Escalates in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Maharashtra, a heated controversy over the Maratha quota has erupted with NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar accusing the government of sowing seeds of social discord. Pawar's comments come amid mounting protests from various community groups who argue the controversial Government Resolution on Hyderabad Gazette unfairly impacts OBCs and other marginalized groups.

Addressing his party in Nashik, Pawar urged members to resist attempts to fracture the state's diverse social fabric. He criticized the formation of government committees based solely on caste, warning it was unprecedented and counterproductive. Pawar emphasized the need for unity, stressing that social harmony should not be compromised regardless of political costs.

As Pawar rebutted allegations of a connection to the Maratha quota agitation, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dismissed his criticisms, suggesting a disconnect between Pawar's statements and actions. Meanwhile, Pawar set to lead a protest march aimed at addressing agricultural issues and advocating for farmer rights, highlighting his continued role in Maharashtra's political arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seville's Redemption: Jamaican 1-2 Finish with Bolt in Attendance

Seville's Redemption: Jamaican 1-2 Finish with Bolt in Attendance

 Global
2
Rain Dampens T20 Series Finale Between England and South Africa

Rain Dampens T20 Series Finale Between England and South Africa

 United Kingdom
3
Democracy Under Siege: NCP Leader Jayant Patil Slams Maharashtra Elections Delay

Democracy Under Siege: NCP Leader Jayant Patil Slams Maharashtra Elections D...

 India
4
Himachal Pradesh Reels Under Heavy Rains: Devastation and Relief Efforts Unfold

Himachal Pradesh Reels Under Heavy Rains: Devastation and Relief Efforts Unf...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025