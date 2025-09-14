Left Menu

Controversy Unfolds at Vuelta a Espana Amid Pro-Palestinian Protests

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed admiration for pro-Palestinian protesters disrupting the Vuelta a Espana cycling race. Large demonstrations prompted increased security measures, and tensions rose as protests targeted the Israel-Premier Tech team. Opposition voices criticized Sanchez, arguing his comments harm the sport and Spain's image.

14-09-2025
Controversy Unfolds at Vuelta a Espana Amid Pro-Palestinian Protests
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed his admiration on Sunday for pro-Palestinian demonstrators at the Vuelta a Espana, which saw some riders nearly quitting due to disruptions. This development came amid protests targeting Israel's actions in Gaza and extended to the Israel-Premier Tech team.

In response to the planned large-scale protests, over 1,000 police officers were deployed as the cyclists completed the final stage in Madrid. The protests have interrupted multiple race stages. Sanchez, speaking at a Socialist party rally in Malaga, praised the athletes and commended Spaniards for supporting just causes such as Palestine.

Despite the disruptions, including a sit-in that blocked the road during Saturday's penultimate stage, cyclists maneuvered around the protests. Ayuso Isabel Diaz, a conservative leader in Madrid, criticized Sanchez for allegedly undermining Spanish sports with his supportive stance on the demonstrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

